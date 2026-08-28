Zoey Serrano (FKA Zoey Stark) Debuts On TNA Impact With Attack On Indi Hartwell

It's been a busy night for the Knockouts division on "TNA Thursday Night iMPACT". After crowning the inaugural Knockouts TV Champion, M By Elegance, the Knockouts added a new member to the division. Indi Hartwell tried to entice Daria to have a match with her when Zoey Serrano attacked Hartwell from behind while Daria looked on. Daria introduced Serrano as the newest Knockout and her good friend.

Backstage, Hartwell was being taunted by Xia Brookside while Harley Hudson looked on. Santino Marella wanted to give Hartwell a title shot, but Daria said she reported Hartwell's verbal attack to the board and reminded them of her physical attack that got her suspended previously. The board will determine if Hartwell will get a title shot. In the meantime, Brookside will team up with Serrano against Hartwell and Hudson.

Serrano was known as Zoey Stark in WWE. She signed with the promotion in 2021 and was part of the post-WrestleMania 42 cuts. Stark was out nearly a year with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She had been medically cleared just before her release. In 2021, she tore her MCL and meniscus. Prior to that injury, she held the NXT Women's Tag Team titles with IO SKY.