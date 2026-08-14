Former Zoey Stark Looks Back On WWE Release: 'I Broke Down And Started Crying'

The aftermath of WWE WrestleMania 42 included a number of talent releases, with the likes of Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and others affected. In Stark's case, the move put an end to her 5-year WWE career and understandably caused a wave of emotions to flood in.

"So right after, it really hit me," Stark told Denise Salcedo while reflecting on the phone call that informed her of the release. "I actually really feel bad for the gentleman that had to call me and tell me that I was released because I broke down and I started crying. It was just one of those things that I wasn't expecting. After a year of rehab and working my ass off to come back, and then almost having to go through surgery twice during that whole rehab process, and to get that phone call, I just broke down. Had to build myself back up. I had to take the time to find myself and who I am. I quickly realized that I didn't really have a life outside of wrestling."

Under the name Lacey Ryan, Stark made her professional wrestling debut on the indie circuit in 2013. Across the next eight years, she notably appeared in TNA (formerly Impact), Future Stars of Wrestling, and Mission Pro. Her signing with WWE then came in early 2021.

As she looks toward a post-WWE life now, Stark expressed hope to discover who she is outside of the wrestling bubble; at the same time, she aims to continue bettering herself in the ring, regardless of whether they belong to new or familiar promotions.