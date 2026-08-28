Former WWE, AEW Star Mercedes Martinez Retires From In-Ring Competition After Injury

Former AEW and WWE star Mercedes Martinez has announced her immediate retirement from wrestling after sustaining an injury.

Martinez, who left AEW at the start of the year, was on her retirement tour, which was abruptly ended when she injured her knee in a match against Allie Katch. She said on social media that the injury has brought her career to an end.

"So, we are just about three-quarters of the way into this last run tour and about two weeks ago, I injured my knee in a match against Allie Katch for 2CW on August 15th. Two doctors later, an MRI later, the prognosis is torn ACL. For most, it's probably not a career-ending injury, but for me, it is. So, I humbly — and am heartbroken to even say this — but that's the end of my wrestling career," said an emotional Martinez. "This was the year, as everyone knows, that I was going to the event last year full-time, meaning that I wasn't going to wrestle every weekend, not even once a month, maybe special occasions after this year. I wanted to give back to women's wrestling. I wanted to do this my way and give 110% and give my body to wrestling. And I did just that."

She thanked everyone at 2CW for their support, as well as Katch. She said that everyone took good care of her following her injury, and announced that she won't be able to fulfill any of her current bookings. The veteran star is unsure when she will undergo surgery, but requested fans to support her by buying her merch, reminding them that wrestling is her full-time job. The injury took a lot out of her emotionally, but she is trying to stay positive, thanking the fans for their support.

"Thank you to all those that have messaged me, DM'd me, hit me up," she added. "But, tears aside, I love you guys. Thank you for letting me do this for 26 years in that ring."

💔 With a heavy heart, the #LastRunTour is over. Aug 15 @2CWrestling, knee gave out during my match w/ @AllieKATCH. Torn ACL. Surgery tbd. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and supported me. Not goodbye to wrestling. Just goodbye to the in-ring portion. Mercedes pic.twitter.com/i2IXRZIbox — Mercedes Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@RealMMartinez) August 27, 2026

Martinez said that her in-ring career is over, but she will continue to be involved in the professional wrestling business in some capacity.