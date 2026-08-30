TBS Championship Match Added To AEW All In 2026 Buy In Pre-Show

The card for AEW All In London 2026 just got even bigger as Maya World will now be defending her AEW TBS Championship on the Buy-In pre-show.

During the August 29 episode of "AEW Collision," Maya cut a promo from inside Wembley Stadium on the current CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, who attacked the current TBS Champion after their trios match on the August 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite." She stated that she couldn't stop thinking about being hit across the back with her title belt on the network that title represents, and she wants to get revenge by beating up Persephone for free, challenging her to a match on the Buy-In portion of All In London, which was promptly confirmed by AEW President Tony Khan.

"Now, I want to beat your ass for free!" After Persephone struck the TBS Champion @MayaWorldd with the belt on #AEWDynamite, World wants revenge against Persephone TOMORROW on the #AEWAllIn London Buy In! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/y76rtAlvNq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

This will mark the second time Maya and Persephone have fought over the TBS Championship, with the first time coming on the July 29 episode of "Dynamite" where Maya made her first successful title defense against the CMLL star. However, the champion has felt the wrath of Persephone in the weeks following that bout, and the current CMLL World Women's Champion will be looking to gain the ultimate measure of revenge by dethroning Maya on the biggest stage in AEW.

The announcement of the TBS Championship match means the All In London card is now up to 10 matches in total, with two on the Buy-In pre-show and eight on the main pay-per-view card. The other match joining Maya and Persephone on the Buy-In will be the Trios Roulette Royale for the AEW World Trios Championships, which will see Hangman Page and Brodido defend their crowns against The Demand, The Conglomeration, The Bang Bang Gang, The Dogs, The Death Riders, and a mystery wild card team that looks set to be Swerve Strickland teaming up with the debuting Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, now known as Kofi and Austin Creed.