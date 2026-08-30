Bryan Danielson Returns To AEW Commentary During All In 2026 Buy In

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson made his return to the commentary desk during the Buy In ahead of AEW All In: London on Sunday, and received a huge pop from the crowd in Wembley Stadium. Danielson made his return to the desk during the TBS Championship match pitting Maya World against CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone.

It's the first time Danielson has been on commentary since April during "AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru." AEW President Tony Khan confirmed to Fightful last month that Danielson, who previously suffered a near career-threatening injury that at one point forced him to retire from the ring, was "beat up" from travel, and he was taking some time off the road.

Danielson retired from full-time competition with his loss of the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024. "The American Dragon" was announced as part of AEW's commentary team the following September.