Austin Creed & Kofi Make First Comments Following AEW Debut, World Trios Title Win

Austin Creed and Kofi are on a new level. Yes, they are. On Sunday, Creed and Kofi (collectively known now as The New Level) made their All Elite Wrestling debut at All In: London. And with Swerve Strickland by their side, they walked out of Wembley Stadium as the new AEW World Trios Champions in the company's first-ever Trios Roulette Royal event.

Immediately after their momentous victory, the former multi-time WWE tag team champions commented on what this moment means to them: "It feels good. It feels valid... validation to come all the way over here from another universe," Kofi said. "Look, on our first night out, our first match, to be in there with such prestigious teams, and look at us now. What does that say about us?"

Strickland then added, "I'll tell you what it says: history makers. All three of us. Of this generation, of this era, of this culture. Nobody is above us. 'Cause we're at the highest level. The New Level."

New Level's first comments with Swerve Strickland after becoming the NEW AEW Trios Champions! pic.twitter.com/yArZiEI8Iu — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 30, 2026

There was a lot of talk of Creed and Kofi's debut ahead of All In. Over the weekend, Strickland teased their future arrival when he posted "New" on his X page. Now, it's official: Creed and Kofi are "All Elite."

This past May, Creed and Kofi (formerly known as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, respectively) parted ways from their long-term positions in the WWE after refusing to take pay cuts in their new contracts. In their previous life, Creed and Kofi, alongside their former partner Big E, brought the power of positivity to the WWE as The New Day in 2014. In 2022, Big E suffered a career-ending injury to his neck, causing a shift to the trio. Creed and Kofi continued in the faction until their official on-screen split in December 2024.