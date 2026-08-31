TNA Confirms Signing Of Zoey Serrano, Fka WWE's Zoey Stark, Following Impact Debut

TNA Wrestling has announced the signing of Zoey Serrano, FKA Zoey Stark, following her debut on the August 27 "TNA Impact."

Serrano, whose WWE run ended in April earlier this year, made a surprise debut on "Impact," returning to the promotion where she had wrestled several years ago. She attacked fellow former WWE star Indi Hartwell on "Impact" to make her presence felt, having been reintroduced to the promotion by Daria Rae, TNA's Director of Operations. After her debut, TNA announced that Serrano has been signed on a permanent deal and is now a full-time member of the promotion.

Serrano has previously featured in TNA, having wrestled in the promotion in 2020, which included a match against then TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. Since her exit from WWE, she has wrestled on the indies, including teaming with Shayna Baszler for British wrestling promotion, RevPro.

The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion will make her in-ring debut in TNA on next week's edition of "Impact," where she will team with another WWE alumnus, Xia Brookside, against the duo of Hartwell and Harley Hudson. The match was confirmed by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella after a backstage segment involving Brookside and the duo of Hartwell and Hudson.