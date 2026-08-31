AEW's Chris Jericho Says He's Interested In Appearing For Indie Promotion

Chris Jericho is pleased for his friend and pro wrestling promoter Scott D'Amore and wants to wrestle at his Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling promotion.

D'Amore established the promotion in 2024 and has a tie-up of sorts with AEW, with its shows airing on MyAEW. One of AEW's stars, Adam Copeland, is also set to feature in the promotion later this year. Jericho commented on D'Amore and the promotion, revealing that he, too, would be interested in wrestling there.

"I think it's amazing," began Jericho when talking about Maple Leaf Pro on "The Wrestling Classic" podcast. "I was actually talking to Scott about doing something on the big show that Adam Copeland is on. But it just didn't work out for scheduling. I had something else going on that I couldn't get out of, but I would love to do something with Maple Leaf Pro."

Copeland's upcoming appearance for the promotion will take place at the iconic Maple Leaf Gardens, an event he has spoken excitedly about. Jericho is keen to work in D'Amore's company, particularly because it's a Canadian company, while he is also confident that D'Amore's experience in the business will make the promotion a success.

"And I just love the fact that it's a Canadian company. Scott's a great guy, and he's very smart to the business. So, I'm sure it's going to be a success. And yeah, but I'd love to be involved in it cuz once again for the same reasons that we talked about earlier with Viet Slam, it's like he's doing it for the right reasons, and I'll support it for that reason as well," added Jericho.

A potential Jericho appearance in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling is certainly possible, considering that the shows are held in his home country of Canada, while D'Amore has also revealed that he has a great relationship with AEW's Tony Khan.