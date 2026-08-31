AEW's Jim Ross Offers Health Update Following Brain Surgery

The legendary Jim Ross has dealt with many health setbacks in recent years and has been recovering from a recent brain surgery. In June, he spent 27 days in the hospital after suffering a fall the day before AEW Double or Nothing. He was able to call Jon Moxley's win over Kyle O'Reilly on the pay-per-view. In May, he underwent testing for Alzheimer's and dementia on his neurologist's orders.

On "Grilling JR", he provided an update on his recovery. He is healing slowly, but surely. Ross admitted he fell again recently in his bedroom and fell into a bench and broke it. He has been having to use a walker more often. "Using a walker in your own home is humbling." He had an appointment with his oncologist because they saw a small mass on one of his kidneys. They don't believe it's cancerous and since the mass is so small, they would be able to remove it. "I got good news there, so I'm blessed, thankful." He was scheduled to meet with his surgeon regarding his headaches. "They're prominent and bad. Because of my kidneys, they couldn't give me powerful pain medicine, so I'm kind of suffering through that."

Ross also discussed fluid on the brain and needing a shunt. "It makes you forget things. It screws with your equilibrium. There's some pain involved, headaches." He hasn't noticed a lot of improvement, but his brain surgeon told him to be patient. He had hoped to travel to London for All In, but his doctors advised against him flying. He is feeling better, he just has to get back to feeling like himself.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Grilling JR and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.