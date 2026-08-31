AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 8/22/2026

With AEW All In now in the books and still being heavily discussed, most would consider the August 22 episode of "AEW Collision" to be out of the collective conversation. They would be mistaken, however, as the ratings for the episode have finally arrived, and have painted a picture that's very consistent with what "Collision" has recently been doing. Wrestlenomics reports that "Collision" drew 397K total viewers, and a 0.06 in the 18-49 demographic.

In total viewership, "Collision" found itself down from its August 15 episode, but only slightly, falling a mere 3% from 409K, while the key demo remained steady. It was a similar story for "Collision" against the four week average, with total viewership down just 5% from 418K, while 18-49 once again showed no change.

Where there was movement was in "Collision's" performance year over year, which was good for total viewership and slightly less so for the key demo. Against Q3 2025, "Collision's" Q3 2026 viewership is up a strong 39% from last year's 295K average, while the August 2026 average was up 38% from the 296K average of August 2025. In 18-49, however, "Collision" saw some slippage from Q3 2025's average of 0.07, falling 14% to a 0.06. Fortunately, the average of the key demo in August 2026 held up against August 2025, showing no movement good or bad.

Serving as the second to last "Collision" before All In, the August 22 episode featured two quarterfinal matches in the Continental Challenge Cup tournament, with both matches pitting stablemates against each other. In the first match, Kyle O'Reilly outlasted Orange Cassidy, while Claudio Castagnoli defeated Daniel Garcia; ultimately, both would fall in the semi-finals to Nigel McGuinness and Jon Moxley respectively. In the main event, Willow Nightingale would defeat Maya World to retain the AEW Women's World Champion, her last defense before she dropped the title to Mercedes Mone at All In.