AEW's Will Ospreay Details Severity Of 'Scary' Neck Injury & His Road To Recovery

Ahead of his triumphant victory in front of his countrymen to capture the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay had to fight to get back in the ring, after undergoing neck surgery in September. In addition to chronicling his journey in a vlog that was released ahead of AEW All In, Ospreay also spoke about the injury and his recovery on "The Ariel Helwani Show." He said he knew something was off when the 2024 Continental Classic began, when he started feeling numbness in his hand.

"I thought maybe it was a vibration of the hand where I'd been chopping people or bumping and my hand was hitting the mat too much," he explained. "...as it went on, it just got a little bit worse, a little bit worse, and then there would be moments where I would just take a plain old back bump off a shoulder tackle or off a clothesline and I'd completely lose my arm."

He said he had no idea how severe it was until the doctor called him to explain ahead of him taking his son to Epic Universe. Ospreay found out he'd need surgery ahead of the Orlando vacation.

"It's daunting and it's scary because it's one of those ones where surgery is no laughing joke," Ospreay said. "It's something that genuinely kept me up at night for so long because I didn't know what I was going to look like after the surgery... Being able to get on the other side of it now, and I'm so happy that I went through that journey because it makes me appreciate the struggle that I put my body through."

He said that it could be used as a lesson for others who watched his earlier work in Japan. He said while he used to be a "rubber ball" who bounced back, that wasn't the case here.