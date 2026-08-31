Backstage News On New Level's Interactions With AEW Locker Room During All In Debut

It was a new day and a new level for "Awesome" Austin Creed and Kofi, who made their presence felt at AEW All In by winning the AEW World Trios Championships with partner Swerve Strickland. But as much impact as the duo made in the ring, they may have made an even bigger impact outside of it with how they interacted with the AEW locker room. PWInsider Elite reports that Creed and Kofi immediately integrated themselves in the locker room, going out of their way to meet everyone backstage as possible.

Creed and Kofi made such an impression that AEW personnel who interacted with the duo said they came away very impressed, and that neither Creed nor Kofi gave off a vibe of coming across as bigger stars than everyone else just because they had previously worked for WWE. The New Level came off so well that one source described them as "everything you always heard about, plus more" regarding their character, while another stated that WWE letting Creed and Kofi go would be "AEW's gain" going forward.

The New Level's positive attitude backstage at AEW was also noted by AEW owner Tony Khan during the post-All In media scrum, with Khan revealing the duo had asked to be brought in for AEW show, wanting to emulate the example of long-time AEW star Jon Moxley. Creed and Kingston will begin doing that this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," where they will team with Strickland for their first Trios Championship defense, taking on Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz.