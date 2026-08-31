Tony Khan Details Process Of Signing Kofi & Austin Creed To AEW

AEW's two newest signees made a splash alongside Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: London 2026. Kofi and Austin Creed, New Level, the former New Day in WWE, won the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Strickland, and officially became "All Elite."

The company's president, Tony Khan, outlined more about their signing with AEW during the press conference following the pay-per-view. He first explained he was very careful when speaking with them, and said that he waited a few days after their 90-day clauses with WWE were over to speak with their representation.

"These are two great wrestlers that fit what we do perfectly," Khan said. "It was a great opportunity, but it wasn't something I had planned or budgeted for... It wasn't like it was all a done deal the very first second they had gotten released or were able to go out and look elsewhere. The whole situation was a big surprise to me, and then, knowing that, I try to create an environment with tag teams, and trios, where there would be an exciting opportunity."

Khan said he tried to build up the scenes ahead of the pay-per-view, but he still couldn't assume the deal was going to get done. He said that he was pleased that "while they've been in the UK," they were able to figure out the deal with New Level and make it happen. Like all wrestling fans, Khan was shocked that the former-New Day departed WWE in the first place.

"There's no way I could have planned for it, because never in a million years... would I have ever thought Austin and Kofi would be free agents," he said. "This whole time, we've been doing this seven years, it's unthinkable that Austin and Kofi would be free agents to me."