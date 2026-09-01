AEW's Jeff Jarrett Compares Sting & His Son Steven Borden

When Sting had his final match at AEW Revolution 2024, fans were formally introduced to his two sons, Steven Borden Jr. and Garrett Borden, who both dressed up like their father and looked like the spitting image of him. Steven Jr. began his training in 2024 and has since signed a deal with AEW, while Garrett also recently decided to follow in their father's footsteps.

After seeing Steve Jr. compete several times in AEW, Jeff Jarrett has shared his honest take on the second-generation wrestler's progress and in-ring ability.

"Steve looks great – God, he's got [so many] of the same mannerisms [of his father]," the veteran opined during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. "To me, Sting and Steve, you can just — they got the same grin, the same smile, the same mannerisms, the same ops, the Stinger Splash and all that."

Interestingly, both of Sting's sons are over 30, and in Steve Jr.'s case, starting your pro wrestling career at 34 isn't the norm outside of the likes of Diamond Dallas Page and Batista, which Jarrett commends him on.

"Look, I mean, 20 years ago, once you kind of got to 40, it was ... too old, if you will," the veteran recalled, pointing out how age hasn't defined an athletes career lately, even in spaces like the NBA where LeBron James is still actively playing basketball at 41. "Society perceives age differently than they used to and again, [Steve Jr.] is doing the grind, and everybody has a different path, but man oh man, he is digging in, and the audience? He's being very well received."

Steve Jr. most recently appeared at AEW All In 2026, helping his father and Darby Allin in the latter's victorious battle against Kevin Knight for the TNT Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.