Matt Hardy Comments On AEW World Tag Team Title Match Involving Old Rivals At All In

All In featured several top-tier matches, including the AEW World Tag Team Championship match, which former AEW star Matt Hardy has praised.

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage successfully defended the tag team titles at Wembley Stadium in London, England, when they got one over three-time champions The Young Bucks. Following the match, Hardy — who has had rivalries with both tag teams — praised the quality of the match and said he was pleased that the two teams got to face each other.

"Super happy for 4 of my great friends, @RatedRCope, @Christian4Peeps & the @youngbucks

for getting the opportunity to wrestle each other. Their match was great & so much fun for me to watch. Thrilled E&C can still go when their careers were in jeopardy years ago. Kudos, gents!" he said.

Super happy for 4 of my great friends, @RatedRCope, @Christian4Peeps & the @youngbucks for getting the opportunity to wrestle each other. Their match was great & so much fun for me to watch. Thrilled E&C can still go when their careers were in jeopardy years ago. Kudos, gents! — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 1, 2026

The match between the two teams, which lasted 20 minutes, was an action-packed one from start to finish, with the veteran stars getting the better of the Jackson brothers after Copeland landed a spear. After the match, Cope and Cage were seemingly met with some of their future opponents as the likes of The New Level, FKA The New Day, Motor City Machine Guns, and FTR entered the ring and confronted the champions.