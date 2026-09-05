WWE's Chad Gable Says Amateur Background Helped Him Power Through Shorty G Character

Chad Gable has discussed his mindset when navigating characters he isn't fond of playing in WWE and how his amateur wrestling background helps him push through them.

Gable had the misfortune of playing the Shorty G character in WWE, which, in a way, insulted him. The Intercontinental Champion, despite not being a fan of it, continued to give his best, explaining to "WittyWhittier" how he looks at such situations and motivates himself to do it.

"I think a lot of that goes back to my amateur wrestling days and I've credited that a lot with my ability to kind of see things through character-wise. Even if it's something that I mean, quite transparently, I wasn't always on board with as far as like you think of things like Shorty G and these aspects of my career that I'm not the proudest of. But I forced myself to say we're going to see this through because had I given up in my amateur wrestling career when things got hard I would have never found myself on the Olympic team. I would have never national championships," said Gable.

He acknowledged that hard work alone will not get you to the top in pro wrestling as it does in amateur wrestling, but said that such dedication helps him get through the bad times in pro wrestling as he remains focused on the task at hand.

"You kind of have to set your standards — it's about the journey, hoping that someday it's going to pay off because some of the decisions here, some things are out of your control. And you have to accept that," he added.

Gable said that he adopted the work ethic that he had in amateur wrestling to pro wrestling, but told himself to be patient as the journey to where he wants to go is longer in pro wrestling.