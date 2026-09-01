Former WWE Star Carmella Makes Conflicting Statements About Whether She's Retired

Having been inactive from wrestling for a few years now, former WWE star Carmella's status as a pro wrestler remained pretty uncertain, though she has teased a return on occasion. As it turns out, Carmella herself has now made it even more uncertain. While doing her "Hot Mom S**t" podcast with actress/comedian Laura Clery, Carmella gave a glimpse into her life with husband, WWE announcer Corey Graves, and in the process seemed to suggest her in-ring career was over.

"We've been married almost four years," Carmella said. "We worked together, so we met through work. And it was, like, very similar kind of situation. Like, we worked together all the time, and then we were home. I related a little bit to your book and when you're saying 'Our dates were all about half romance, half business planning...So we did. Luckily, I'm retired now, so it's definitely a little bit different. But yeah, we met at work."

"I was a professional wrestler," Carmella said. "I can't wrestle anymore. I'm a mom, I have kids, so...I'm retired."

As she continued, Carmella seemed to reinforce that not only was she done with wrestling, but even indicated that she couldn't do it anymore even if she wanted to.

"I was a professional wrestler," Carmella said. "I can't wrestle anymore. I'm a mom, I have kids...I'm retired."

Only a little while after the podcast was posted, however, Carmella's claims that she was retired were refuted by herself. Taking to X, the former WWE Women's Champion responded to a fan bemoaning her retirement statement by saying that she was not only not retired, but was healthy enough to wrestle.

"You guys.... My foot is healed," Carmella tweeted. "And I'm in the best shape of my life..... definitely not retired."

Given her contradictory statements, some were left unconvinced, including Carmella's former co-worker, friend, and current WWE star Bayley. Just minutes later, Bayley responded to Carmella's post, challenging her to "prove it" regarding her wrestling status.

PROVE IT — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 1, 2026

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hot Mom S**t" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription