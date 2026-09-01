WWE's Booker T Has One Piece Of Advice For Sting Following AEW All In 2026

"The Icon" Sting is retired from in-ring competition, but on occasion, he's returned to get physical with those targeting his former tag team partner, Darby Allin. The latest instance occurred at AEW All In as Allin competed in a Falls Count Anywhere for the TNT Championship, with multiple Don Callis Family members attempting to hinder him. Sting and his son Steven Borden rushed down to even the odds for Allin, which resulted in both of them standing atop a ladder.

According to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Sting might actually be better off away from the heights. "Well, if I could give him some advice, stay off the damn ladder," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "Don't be thinking about flying because your posture, your body language, none of that goes together. So, just a little piece of advice from me. And the thing is, that's just my advice. You don't have to take it, okay? You don't have to take it. You know you can keep jumping."

While both Borden and Sting seemed intent on leaping off the ladder to wipe out the Don Callis Family members below them, the son ultimately convinced his father to instead step down so he could do it himself. This led to Borden delivering a high crossbody on Brian Cage and Jake Doyle on the outside floor. Allin, meanwhile, was left to face defending champion Kevin Knight one-on-one again, and eventually defeat him with a Coffin Drop off to the side of the stage.

Sting, now 67, marked his retirement match at AEW Revolution in 2024.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.