Bully Ray Laments Current State Of WWE Tag Division, Wants To See Mixed Tag Titles

While the current WWE tag team division appears lackluster to Ray, there is one idea that would get him, and possibly fans, interested in it once again. That centers on WWE expanding the department to include mixed tag teams, consisting of male and female stars.

"When it comes to tag team wrestling in the WWE, I would be 100% more invested in a mixed tag division than I am the traditional tag division," Ray said. "... I think that a mixed tag division in the WWE would be a breath of fresh air, and a lot of fun over what's going on with regular tag team championships these days. Think about the stories you could tell, man and a woman team versus man and a woman team. What if somebody started teaming with Chelsea [Green] other than [Matt] Cardona? You get where I'm going here. There's so much depth there. There's so much new fun, exciting things that you could do there. I would be so invested in a mixed tag team tournament or just mixed tag team storyline, mixed tag team championships. It has always, always, always worked."

A formal mixed tag team division has yet to exist in WWE. Over the years, though, some dynamic duos, such as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, have wowed fans in the specific match type.

In 2018, the company explored an extended version of the stipulation through the Mixed Match Challenge, which paired up active WWE men and women in competitive tournaments. Former WWE Champion The Miz and former WWE Women's Champion Asuka won the first season by defeating Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair in the finals. R-Truth and Carmella prevailed in the second season, and thus secured the covered number 30 slots in the following year's Royal Rumble matches.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.