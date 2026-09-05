Bully Ray Laments Current State Of WWE Tag Division, Wants To See Mixed Tag Titles
WWE's main roster tag team division is reportedly in line for a much-needed refresh after multiple pairings either split, went on hiatus, or left the company in 2026. Until he sees the change with his own eyes, though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray can't believe it'll happen.
"The Tag Team Championships right now in the WWE are where the Tag Team Championships find themselves throughout the majority of history in the WWE, and that's as secondary championships that have no real story revolving around them," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Every once in a while, there is a golden era within WWE where some tag teams click and there's something special going on, but that hasn't happened in a long time. It doesn't look like that's about to happen in the near future. Just being realistic about it."
On the "WWE Raw" brand, The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory currently reign as the WWE World Tag Team Champions. The "WWE SmackDown" tag division, meanwhile, is led by Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga after the duo dethroned R-Truth and Damian Priest last month. In recent weeks, WWE's main roster has gained three fresh pairings: Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki (also known as former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi), Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, and OTM's Lucien Price and Bronco Nima. The latter team burst onto the "WWE Raw" scene on August 24 by aligning themselves with Royce Keys.
Ray, alongside D-Von Dudley, captured WWE tag team gold numerous times in the early 2000s.
Ray Would Be More Invested In A Mixed Tag Team Division
While the current WWE tag team division appears lackluster to Ray, there is one idea that would get him, and possibly fans, interested in it once again. That centers on WWE expanding the department to include mixed tag teams, consisting of male and female stars.
"When it comes to tag team wrestling in the WWE, I would be 100% more invested in a mixed tag division than I am the traditional tag division," Ray said. "... I think that a mixed tag division in the WWE would be a breath of fresh air, and a lot of fun over what's going on with regular tag team championships these days. Think about the stories you could tell, man and a woman team versus man and a woman team. What if somebody started teaming with Chelsea [Green] other than [Matt] Cardona? You get where I'm going here. There's so much depth there. There's so much new fun, exciting things that you could do there. I would be so invested in a mixed tag team tournament or just mixed tag team storyline, mixed tag team championships. It has always, always, always worked."
A formal mixed tag team division has yet to exist in WWE. Over the years, though, some dynamic duos, such as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, have wowed fans in the specific match type.
In 2018, the company explored an extended version of the stipulation through the Mixed Match Challenge, which paired up active WWE men and women in competitive tournaments. Former WWE Champion The Miz and former WWE Women's Champion Asuka won the first season by defeating Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair in the finals. R-Truth and Carmella prevailed in the second season, and thus secured the covered number 30 slots in the following year's Royal Rumble matches.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.