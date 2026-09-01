Tyler Breeze Confirms He's Not Under WWE Contract, 'Would Love To Be A Part Of AEW'

Following the signing of his "UpUpDownDown" co-host Austin Creed, the former Xavier Woods in WWE, to AEW and Creed's debut at All In: London, Tyler Breeze has clarified his status in the professional wrestling world on social media. The former "Prince Pretty" responded to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and stated he's not with WWE.

The initial post that sparked the conversation was about "Da Party," or the gaming group consisting of Creed, Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli. The group formed during the pandemic and streamed games like virtual UNO. Cole and Castagnoli are also signed with AEW, and the fan wondered if it was time for a reunion. The post Breeze quoted in his statement was a reply that said, "Breeze still in WWE."

"No he's not," Breeze simply replied. When another fan asked if he could see himself going to AEW in the future, the former WWE star said he'd love to be part of the company.

Would love to be a part of AEW https://t.co/uUpQr2Ou8V — Breeze (@MmmGorgeous) September 1, 2026

Breeze's most recent match came as a loss to Shannon Moore at an ALW event in July. His last WWE match took place in September 2025. He wrestled Ethan Page for the North American Championship on an episode of "WWE NXT," another loss.

He debuted for FCW in 2010 and stayed when WWE rebranded it to "NXT" in 2012. Breeze was called up to the main roster in October 2015, and rose to prominence the following year when he teamed up with Fandango as Breezango, and the pair would go on to popularize their "Fashion Files" fashion police gimmick.

In October 2022, Breeze signed a WWE contract where he could work as a guest on UpUpDownDown alongside Woods despite his release the previous year. The contract allowed him to still take on other bookings.