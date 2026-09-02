Booker T Says This WWE NXT Star Has Begun To 'Fire On All Cylinders' After Heatwave

Booker T has been impressed with Zaria, who had a superb night at "WWE NXT" Heatwave over the weekend.

Zaria walked away from the show as both the Women's North American Champion and the Women's Speed Champion, unifying the belts after defeating Kali Armstrong and Wren Sinclair. Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" show that Zaria has stood out to him following the end of her partnership with Sol Ruca and that she's currently at the top of her game.

"Zaria, she's putting in the work, bro. I can see the growth in Zaria. She's going out there and she's another one I always was thinking about as far as, you know, how far can Zaria actually go? And then, you know, when she was doing the thing with Sol Ruca, I really wasn't sure, but now since she's been on her own, she's really beginning to fire on all cylinders and really pick this thing up, you know, so I'm not surprised what we're doing with Zaria," he said.

Booker T agreed with his co-host Brad Gilmore that Zaria's mystique went away, which he felt wasn't needed. He believes that when she debuted in WWE, she didn't receive the recognition she deserved, but is now trying to find her feet in "NXT," stating that it's the right time for her to become champ.

"She was highly touted, you know, came in with Giulia and that crop of girls, [but] didn't really get a chance to get the spotlight put on her because she got kind of like put in the background. But sometimes that's good because the crowd, I mean, the field is pretty crowded," he added. "I think Zaria, right now becoming champion and actually beginning to show what she can do, is perfect timing."

The WWE Hall of Famer is confident that the Australian star will have a long reign as the Women's North American Champion, which is her first title in the promotion.