WWE NXT Boss Shawn Michaels Details Heartfelt Conversation Shared With Tony D'Angelo

Shawn Michaels has disclosed a conversation he had with former NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, to reassure him of his position in the brand.

D'Angelo was an unexpected NXT Champion when he won the title in April, but the title win has come with its share of criticism. Michaels, in an appearance on "Busted Open," said that he shared his own experience from when he was world champion and how people didn't appreciate him, encouraging D'Angelo by stating that he became champion during a difficult time in "NXT."

"I had a chat with Tony and one of the things I enjoy about the job. I said, 'Tony, the narrative on Shawn Michaels is he's the worst drawing WWE Champion of all time.' And I said, 'And nobody says that that's when everybody was leaving, the WCW was coming on, and Tony, you're in that same boat. Everybody got called up, you were the champion at this time.' I said, 'It isn't fun.' I get it, but I said, 'But, I can tell you this much — I'm the one that's still here. And I guess time has at least — and again, I created my space, and you can do the same thing. Once again, you just have to be able to silence the noise around you, understand that,' and I told him exactly what I was told then, 'Hey, you're the guy who carried us through this tough time,'" the Hall of Famer said.

Michaels strongly believes that D'Angelo is the perfect person to help the "NXT" men's division in its transition. He praised the former NXT Champion, calling him a hard worker and a great person.

"Tony D'Angelo is one of the hardest workers in this place. He's a phenomenal human being, and he has done a great job," added Michaels. "But I will say that time usually — and history — begins to tell a different story when everything's said and done."

D'Angelo's reign as NXT Champion ended at Heatwave as Grayson Waller got the better of D'Angelo, Zilla Fatu, and Cruz Montana.