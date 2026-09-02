The Young Bucks' Nick Jackson Comments On AEW All In 2026 After Rewatching It

All In was a dream come true for some AEW wrestlers, and it seems that many in the locker room were proud of the show, one of them being Nick Jackson.

The Young Bucks' Jackson was in action at the show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, teaming with his brother Matt to face Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, the AEW World Tag Team Champions. Despite losing at the show, Jackson was proud of the show the promotion put on, which he expressed in a post on social media after rewatching the entire event.

"My heart is full. I just watched the entire show back and strongly feel it was the best All In we've ever done. From the top to bottom of the card everyone worked so hard to deliver wrestling at its best art form. The most talented locker room I've ever been in and the best crew around!" he said.

Ahead of All In, the duo said that the show was a big part of their legacy in pro wrestling and shared their pride in being a part of the show and AEW. Their match at All In received praise from all corners, including from former AEW star and tag team legend Matt Hardy, who lauded the match that the brothers and the legendary tag team of Cage and Copeland put on.