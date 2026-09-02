TNA's Zoey Serrano (Fka Stark) Recalls Working With Trish Stratus In WWE

While Zoey Serrano may have won tag team championships and been part of stables during her several year stint with WWE as Zoey Stark, for most people, the highlight of her alliance with Trish Stratus. As it turns out, Serrano feels the exact same way. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," the TNA star's reflection of working with the WWE Hall of Famer was all positive, and Serrano revealed what she picked up from working with Stratus.

"I loved teaming with Trish," Serrano said. "She was such...she's a light. She's a beaming light. Sometimes, it's kind of hard to keep up with her, because her brain is going a hundred miles per hour, so you're trying to like, as she's talking about things, you go like 'Okay, I think I got it, I think I got it.' And then you get into the ring, and sometimes things just slightly change, cause she's going off of instinct.

"So you're just following the leader at that point. 'I hope I did it right, I have no clue.' But just being able to sit back and just watch Trish, and the confidence that she had when she'd go out there and command a crowd, I feel like is what I really want to take from that and use now. Cause I didn't use that at that point after I was done working with Trish."

Serrano not only got to work with Stratus, but was brought up to the main roster specifically to be paired with her during Stratus' feud with Becky Lynch. The partnership would last nearly four months before Stratus lost to Lynch in a cage match at WWE Payback 2023; after the match, Stratus would strike Serrano, leading to Serrano laying Stratus out. Though the angle teased a possible match, Stratus would not compete in WWE again until early 2025, and never crossed paths with Serrano in the ring again.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription