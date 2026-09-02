Andrade El Idolo On Why He Left AEW For WWE: 'I Wanted To Work With My Ex-Wife'

Since returning to AEW this past January, Andrade has arguably produced the best work of his career, and following his Casino Gauntlet win this past weekend at All In: London, the 36-year-old star outlined why he initially left the Jacksonville-based promotion for WWE in 2024.

On Wednesday, Andrade responded to a fan online who was curious about his decision to return to WWE. However, the fan also questioned Andrade's recent comments about WWE favoring Samoan talent over Mexican stars. This eventually led the X user to bluntly ask if Samoan wrestlers held him back in AEW the first time, which also prompted a response from Andrade.

"1 I wanted to work with my ex-wife. 2 No! They always treated me great. 3 AEW is the best wrestling company and respects all wrestling styles; the company is less than 10 years old and features wrestlers from all over the world, they give everyone a chance. I'm tranquilo, happy, and focused on AEW."

1 I wanted to work with my ex-wife.

2 No! They always treated me great.

3 AEW is the best wrestling company and respects all wrestling styles; the company is less than 10 years old and features wrestlers from all over the world, they give everyone a chance. I'm tranquilo, happy,... https://t.co/Gf5ZPWQBor — Andrade "El Idolo" The Real Latino Man! (@AndradeElIdolo) September 2, 2026

When Andrade returned to WWE in 2024, he was still married to 14-time women's world champion Charlotte Flair, but the couple would split in 2025 after just two years together. After wrestling in AEW for three years, Andrade left the promotion in December 2023 after choosing not to sign a new contract, as he reportedly couldn't come to a new agreement with company President Tony Khan.

A month later, Andrade returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, but within a year and a half he would once again part ways with the promotion, leading him to regain interest in AEW. Today, Andrade is not only the current AEW National Champion, but has earned a shot at the AEW World Title after winning the Casino Gauntlet match at All In.