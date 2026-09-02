Booker T Congratulates Grayson Waller Following WWE NXT Title Win At Heatwave 2026

This past July, Grayson Waller returned to "WWE NXT" and immediately inserted himself into the world title picture in an attempt to escape his directionless run on the main roster. The Australian star has been nothing but entertaining since his return, and within a month, he's already capitalized on coming back to the developmental brand, as this past Sunday at Heatwave he defeated Tony D'Angelo, Cruz Montana and Zilla Fatu to become the new NXT Champion. Following Waller's win over the weekend, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T congratulated the "Aussie Icon" on his "Hall of Fame" podcast and argued that it was the right call to bring the new champion back to his roots with the main roster being congested at the moment.

"I said if Grayson Waller didn't win that championship at Heatwave, his whole career would have been a failure, everything. And he went out there and cashed it in. Congratulations," he said. "The main roster is crowded. It's very crowded and you can get lost in the shuffle very, very quickly. You got to be turning heads from a totally different perspective these days. And a lot of times your wrestling, it has to be on point. But you got to be able to make the fans feel something for you today like never before because it's a social media world now. It's about clicks, followers, and all of that kind of stuff. ... Grayson Waller, no knock on him or anything. He's a damn good worker. He definitely can do that. But like I say, the field is crowded."

With the main roster being loaded with stars, Booker T also feels that now is the best time for any young talent to grab the brass ring in "NXT," explaining that a new signee such as Zilla Fatu has a better chance to succeed with several performers from WWE's third brand being called up this year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.