Grayson Waller Comments On WWE Main Roster Run Alongside AEW's Kofi And Austin Creed

Following the heel turn of New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in WWE, when they dumped their partner Big E, the now-Kofi and Austin Creed in AEW accepted a new, unlikely, member. Grayson Waller palled around with New Day for a few months in 2025, when the stars were "mourning" the loss of their tag team titles.

Waller has since returned to "WWE NXT," and at Heatwave, captured the NXT Championship. On "Busted Open After Dark," Waller talked about his unique journey, and Bully Ray questioned why he was seemingly thrown off course, after having a successful talk show segment. Waller said he thinks it's because WWE now has a more serious sports presentation. He said WWE wanted him to be serious, then he got word about his new storyline.

"'You're with the New Day.' Oh, great. I love the New Day," he said. "I can't explain how much those guys did for me. I've got all the respect in the world for them, so I never want people to think I'm being derogatory toward them at all. What a chance to work with one of the best tag teams... of all time. But, we're out there wearing silly hats. We're mucking around. We're joking. I can't be serious. I can't show them what they want to see. I never got the chance to show them who I am."

Waller said that no one was in the wrong, he just wasn't able to show WWE he could be serious. He said this isn't a joke to him, and now that he's in "NXT," he thinks he's going to open a lot of people's eyes who didn't believe in him before.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.