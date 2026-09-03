Cope & Cage Challenge Young Bucks, FTR To TLC Match At AEW All Out 2026

Just days after successfully defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Matt and Nick Jackson at AEW All In: London 2026, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have their match for AEW All Out set in stone. The champions challenged the Young Bucks and FTR to a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the pay-per-view on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Following New Level and Swerve Strickland's successful defense of their trios titles against The Rascalz, the Bucks came out to stare down Austin Creed and Kofi before heading to the ring to challenge Cage and Copeland to come out and tell them that they were happy with their victory and how they got the win at All In. Instead of the champions, the Bucks were met with a newly-returned FTR.

The teams argued, eventually bringing out Copeland and Cage. After Cage ran down both teams, even telling them he was surprised they weren't embarrassed enough to "take a 50 percent pay cut," a reference to the now-former New Day and WWE, Copeland made the challenge for the match, mentioning it "might involve" tables, ladders, and chairs.

The TLC match is the first bout announced for the All Out card. The event is set to take place at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, September 26.