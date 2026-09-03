AEW Dynamite 9/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Welcome back to our weekly assessment of "AEW Dynamite," with this week's show following up on all the developments of the company's biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In.
There are two new world champions, both of whom made appearances on this latest installment. Austin Creed and Kofi also made their "Dynamite" debut, retaining their AEW World Trios Championship with Swerve Strickland against The Rascalz. All that and more will be covered here, with our dedicated crew sharing their opinions on much of what took place in Texas this evening — some of which was great, and some of which fell short.
We can't cover everything here, however, so you'll have to check out our "AEW Dynamite" 9/2/2026 results page for the full rundown of the episode. With that out of the way, let's dig into this week's highs and lows.
Hated: Will Ospreay's new status quo leaves something to be desired
It made total sense that tonight's show was bookended with Will Ospreay, as the new AEW World Champion came out to address the crowd to open "Dynamite" while also wrestling in the main event, and coming face-to-face with his next pay-per-view opponent afterwards.
I'm actually quite excited about Ospreay's upcoming title defense against Moxley, and the 10-man tag match itself was enjoyable to watch, but I did have a few issues with the setup of Ospreay's new status quo.
Mainly, I would've liked to see more movement on the United Empire storyline. As it stands now, there is clear tension between Ospreay and Callum Newman, but despite bringing future world title challenger Andrade into the fold for tonight's match, Newman didn't make any kind of move against Ospreay. That doesn't mean it isn't going to happen in the future, but I'm not very excited about the prospect of playing the waiting game with this one. Since we all know where this is going, let's just go ahead and get there, please.
So now, for the time being, Ospreay has a faction to back him up, in addition to his tenuous friendship with the Death Riders. The members of United Empire haven't won me over just yet, so not being invested in the personal stakes of the situation, I'm left simply waiting for the betrayal that we're all pretty certain is coming. Sure, I'm excited for Ospreay-Mox, but there was no big, emotional apex that made me want to tune in next week.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Swerve Strickland, New Level, and The Rascalz bring it
Considering that Swerve Strickland and New Level just became the new AEW World Champions a mere three days ago at All In, there was virtually no way that they were going to lose their freshly won title to The Rascalz tonight. That being said, the predictable outcome didn't really take away how awesome the match was.
It was nice to see The Rascalz actually get some television time on a Wednesday for what feels like the first time in quite a bit, and they really maximized every ounce of time they had in the best way possible. From start to finish, this was one was fast-paced, action-packed, and most importantly fun. It easily stood out as the best one of the night on this edition of "Dynamite" to me.
While I think that all six men gave it their all, Myron Reed really stood out as the MVP with the cool, innovative offense he brought against Strickland and New Level. I especially loved that 2-in-1 move that I don't even know what to call that he did on the outside to Kofi and Austin Creed, and the bump he took when Strickland delivered the mid-air House Call as Reed bounced off the ropes. I had never seen either of those spots before, but thought that they were incredibly cool and highlighted how talented Reed is.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Athena pushed to Collision
Earlier today, an interview was published with long-reigning Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena, where she stated that she was ready to get more involved on AEW TV. Considering tonight's "Dynamite" was live from Dallas, Texas — very near where Athena grew up — it would've been a reasonable hope that she would appear on the show. Instead, she was announced for a match against Isla Dawn on "AEW Collision."
On the one hand, Athena's record-breaking ROH title run is a great accomplishment, but it's also something of a head-scratcher. Why hasn't she become a regularly-featured performer on "Dynamite?" The occasional "Collision" appearances are fine, but anyone who's seen her in the ring for more than a few minutes should know that she's more than capable, and she's entertaining in live promos as well as pre-taped segments.
With Mercedes Mone capturing the AEW Women's World Championship, Athena is an obvious contender. They're already rivals, having faced each other in last year's Owen Hart Cup tournament. It's easy to envision Athena and Mone putting together a strong storyline, but to do it right, Athena needs to be built up on "Dynamite" first. As she stated, she's ready for it, but is Tony Khan?
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Thekla calls out, toasts AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone
I was kind of disappointed we didn't see Thekla in action at All In over the weekend, after how much I enjoyed her reign with the AEW Women's World Championship. Now, having seen the show, I don't think she would have really fit in anywhere, but I am glad she showed up tonight on "Dynamite." I had my fingers crossed that she was going to interrupt new AEW Women's Champion Mercedes Mone's title celebration, and that's exactly what she did.
I didn't mind Mone's promo, and she had a very interesting line about not working hard just to get a moment, because what she wants for the division and for the championship "doesn't exist yet," but will now that she's holding the gold. I also loved that she mentioned she's the only person, man or woman, to win a world championship in four major companies.
She had the crowd with her, "you deserve it" chants and all, until she mentioned putting away Willow Nightingale, and how Nightingale is a bully. I thought it all flowed really well, with Mone getting her time to shine before turning the crowd back on her and heeling it up. Then, Thekla appeared in the crowd with a microphone and margarita in hand to both congratulate Mone and put her on notice.
Thekla is just so good on the mic, her babyface turn, or at least, her character arc as more of a tweener up against Mone as a heel, is going to be great. She put over Mone as an icon, but said that for her all titles and accolades, Mone has never been "toxic." She had a line about nobody "swinging it bigger than Thekla," which was funny, and she drove the comedic part of her promo home by calling Mone a "dumb b****" for calling "dumb b******, dumb b******" in her absence. Despite her unhappiness at Mone taking her catch phase, she toasted "The CEO" with her red Solo cup margarita, and told Mone to let her know when she was going to give her the title back.
I really, really love this dynamic, and I'm glad it's going to hopefully be Mone and Thekla one-on-one, rather than Thekla getting inserted into a triple threat at All In. While I hate that Nightingale has a broken hand, at least she can heal up before returning to get her rematch for the gold. I'd imagine this bout happens at All Out, if Mone's broken nose is healed up, and while the pay-per-view is soon, that still gives us at least three weeks for some epic battles on the microphone between these amazing women.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: Persephone doesn't need a mouthpiece
I've known for a while now that I really like CMLL World Women's Champion and new TBS Champion Persephone in the ring, but on Sunday ahead of All In London, I learned how much I like her work on the microphone. I guess I hadn't ever really heard her cut a promo before, but when she spoke ahead of her match for the gold against Maya World on Zero Hour, I was invested in what she had to say. She's really well-spoken and intense, and it made me like her even more, and I was already hoping she'd win the TBS title.
Then, a hooded figure got involved in the women's match, which, already, was triggering from all the hooded/masked figures we've seen in recent years in WWE. I was surprised when it turned out to be Britt Baker, and if reports are to be believed, Baker appearing on the show was a super last-minute thing. And boy, does it feel last minute, and I'm still not sure why "The Doctor" returned to help Persephone.
The women appeared in a backstage segment on the show tonight, and it seemed like Baker was going to cut the entire promo for Persephone there for a minute, which I hated. By the end of it, I still hated the segment, because Persephone did get some mic time during it, and only further proved how good she is and how much she doesn't need a mouthpiece in Baker. Persephone said she was the one to bring Baker back into the fold, which doesn't clear up anyone's motivations at all.
Usually, I'm one for letting things play out, but I just don't think this was necessary at all. Baker could have easily been brought back into the fold at the "Rebel Heart" show here in a few weeks, and nobody would have questioned a thing due to her close relationship with Rebel. I guess Tony Khan wanted her back as a heel, though, I'm assuming the benefit show isn't exactly going to be canon, so I don't even know if that matters anyway. I just don't think Persephone needs anyone alongside her for this TBS Championship reign, having proved herself in recent weeks and months in AEW, and she and Baker seem like an odd fit together.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Big match incoming
This week's "AEW Dynamite" was cruising to be a fun enough show even before the main event, which was followed up by a great closing angle setting up Ospreay's All Out title defense.
In the main event, Ospreay teamed with future challenger Andrade El Idolo and United Empire against the Dogs and Demand for a fun enough palate cleanser in the aftermath of All In. Then Gabe Kidd, a man who has established that he wants to challenge Ospreay and take his title, took his chance to attack him.
The Death Riders then came out. That confrontation was always going to be interesting considering the strained yet respectful relationship between Ospreay and the group, as well as Kidd's on and off membership with them. Jon Moxley chose to defend Ospreay, much to the chagrin of Kidd, and although he was eventually ousted from the ring likely won't be dissuaded.
It was then that Moxley and Ospreay shared a brief moment of respect, nigh-on embracing in the ring. Then all we saw as an audience was Moxley's eyes almost pop out of their sockets as something popped up on the screen: the announcement that Moxley will be challenging Ospreay for the World title at All Out.
There really is no better way to follow a match against Kenny Omega than with a match against Jon Moxley. Every time they've worked together in the ring before it has been brilliant, there can be no doubt that this time will be the same. It also comes at a logical time for Moxley as Continental Champion, having outlasted many who could challenge him credibly and fresh off winning the second tournament in this title reign. He can pursue the World title while a handful of new challengers get some wind under their sails.
Fundamentally, it's a logical step in the arc of Ospreay. He has had to contend with the fact that friendships and alliances will buckle and bow at the upper echelon where the air is rare. First there was Swerve, then Kenny and now it will be Moxley. That's a hell of a catalog.
Written by Max Everett