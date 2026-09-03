AEW Dynamite 9/2/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I was kind of disappointed we didn't see Thekla in action at All In over the weekend, after how much I enjoyed her reign with the AEW Women's World Championship. Now, having seen the show, I don't think she would have really fit in anywhere, but I am glad she showed up tonight on "Dynamite." I had my fingers crossed that she was going to interrupt new AEW Women's Champion Mercedes Mone's title celebration, and that's exactly what she did.

I didn't mind Mone's promo, and she had a very interesting line about not working hard just to get a moment, because what she wants for the division and for the championship "doesn't exist yet," but will now that she's holding the gold. I also loved that she mentioned she's the only person, man or woman, to win a world championship in four major companies.

She had the crowd with her, "you deserve it" chants and all, until she mentioned putting away Willow Nightingale, and how Nightingale is a bully. I thought it all flowed really well, with Mone getting her time to shine before turning the crowd back on her and heeling it up. Then, Thekla appeared in the crowd with a microphone and margarita in hand to both congratulate Mone and put her on notice.

Thekla is just so good on the mic, her babyface turn, or at least, her character arc as more of a tweener up against Mone as a heel, is going to be great. She put over Mone as an icon, but said that for her all titles and accolades, Mone has never been "toxic." She had a line about nobody "swinging it bigger than Thekla," which was funny, and she drove the comedic part of her promo home by calling Mone a "dumb b****" for calling "dumb b******, dumb b******" in her absence. Despite her unhappiness at Mone taking her catch phase, she toasted "The CEO" with her red Solo cup margarita, and told Mone to let her know when she was going to give her the title back.

I really, really love this dynamic, and I'm glad it's going to hopefully be Mone and Thekla one-on-one, rather than Thekla getting inserted into a triple threat at All In. While I hate that Nightingale has a broken hand, at least she can heal up before returning to get her rematch for the gold. I'd imagine this bout happens at All Out, if Mone's broken nose is healed up, and while the pay-per-view is soon, that still gives us at least three weeks for some epic battles on the microphone between these amazing women.

Written by Daisy Ruth