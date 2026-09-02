ROH Women's Champion Athena: It's Finally Time For Me To Make AEW Forever As Well

Over the last decade, only Roman Reigns can argue to being as dominant a champion as Athena has been, holding the ROH Women's World Championship for nearly four years while setting all sorts of records along the way. And it's the drive that led Athena to becoming the "Forever Champion" that makes her want even more, this time in AEW. In an interview with "The Dallas Morning News" to promote AEW's upcoming "Dynamite" episode in the area, Athena revealed that she wants to conquer AEW as she has ROH.

"It's finally time for me to make that forever as well," Athena said.

Athena noted her ambitions doesn't mean she's taken her run in ROH for granted, just that it has driven her to do more in AEW as well. And by do more, Athena doesn't mean just winning one championship, it means winning every single AEW women's championship the promotion has to offer.

"I feel like I've given the world to Ring of Honor," Athena said. "I've given years of my career being the 'forever' ROH champion. I've given so much to be the longest reigning champion in the modern day era, the most violent champion of the era. But when it comes to me, I want to do more with AEW. So this means more. I want to be AEW women's champion. I want to be AEW TBS champion. I want to be an AEW tag champion to show the world that everything that I've done, holding a whole company on my back, climbing to the top of the mountain with it, was all worth it."