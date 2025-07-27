Athena Wins Historic 30th ROH Women's World Title Defense In AEW Collision Main Event

Athena has been the ROH Women's World Champion for 960 days, and, in her historic reign, has defended her title against competitors such as Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, and Thunder Rosa. Saturday, Athena stepped into her 30th ROH Women's World Championship defense, and while she walked out with the win over Alex Windsor, it was Windsor and AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm who ended the night standing tall.

Athena and Windsor began the match with a violent lock-up, which quickly turned into some aggressive mat work. Athena attempted to overwhelm Windsor with her signature agility, but Windsor responded with sheer power to put the champion under pressure. The match spilled to the outside twice, with the second trip proving fatal for the challenger.

During the match's second act, Windsor slammed Athena onto the apron and the outside floor, but as Windsor looked to re-enter the ring for a pin cover, Starkz grabbed onto Windsor's leg, buying Athena some much-needed recovery time. Athena capitalized with a Suicide Dive before dropkicking Windsor into the ringside barrier. The crowd came alive as champion and challenger mounted the barrier to exchange strikes, only for Athena to Powerbomb Windsor off the barrier. The champion followed up with her signature Eclipse for the win.

Athena rarely had time to rest on her laurels, as "Timeless" Toni Storm interrupted a post-match beatdown of Windsor to deal some pain on the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match winner. Storm flattened Athena with a Thesz Press and a corner Hip Attack before Starkz nailed her with Athena's Casino Gauntlet Match contract. Any attempts by Athena and Starkz to capitalize, however, were interrupted by Windsor, who teamed up with Storm to even the odds and end the show.

With Saturday's victory, Athena continues her march to 1000 days as ROH Women's World Champion.