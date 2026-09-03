Grayson Waller Addresses Plethora Of Title Challengers That Confronted Him On WWE NXT

Grayson Waller has brushed aside all of the challengers who faced up to him on "WWE NXT" this past week.

A few days after winning the NXT Championship, Waller was confronted by former champion Tony D'Angelo, Cruz Montana, Saquon Shugars, EK Prosper, and Mason Rook. Waller said in an appearance on "Busted Open" that while he respects Montana and Prosper, he's confident he will continue as champion.

"Well, Cruz has 20 years of history, so I don't think I need to talk about him. He's shown the world what he can do," began Waller. "The one guy who I have a lot of respect for and I'm excited for, I just don't know if he's ready, is EK Prosper. And the reason for that is, two years ago, I started training at Ace Steel's school here in Florida. I used to go down there a few nights a week, get my reps in, and every single night I was there, EK Prosper was there. He was there first and he left last."

Waller named the other stars who challenged him for his NXT Championship, which included the likes of Mason Rook and Saquon Shugars. He ridiculed both stars and dismissed their chance of beating him, warning them that he's currently in the best shape of his life.

"But I'm not worried, I'll fight any of these guys. They ain't on my level. Like, I'm the best athlete in WWE. Like, what are you guys going to do? Come on. What's Mason Rook going to do? He'll be tired in like 13 seconds. Like, the brother has no gas. He calls himself a tank. He's got no gas tank," he said. "Saquon Shugars, like this is another guy. Like, you do fancy stuff. Like, you think you're cool, but I can see the gas tank ain't there for you either, lad."

The NXT Champion said that the contenders in front of him won't be able to dislodge him from his spot in "NXT," joking that WWE has to bring in a Japanese star, someone from TNA, or a talented indie star to beat him.