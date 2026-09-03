Booker T Talks Kelani Jordan's Upset Women's Title Victory At WWE NXT Heatwave 2026

"WWE NXT" commentator Booker T is happy to see Kelani Jordan win the Women's NXT Championship and believes she can be a success.

Jordan won her first Women's NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave, where she defeated Kendal Grey, and Booker T commented on the win on "Hall of Fame" and explained WWE's creative team's rationale for crowning her.

"Big ups to Kelani Jordan. Finally. Finally, [wins] in her first NXT title shot. That was her first shot. Out of all this time that she's been there and cashed in in a hell of a match. And the reason they gave Kelani Jordan the ball is because she can carry it. She can go out there and work with anybody in that women's locker room. She actually can. You don't have to worry about, you know, if she's going to go out there and knock it out of the park. I'm loving Kelani Jordan, you know, getting that big win," he said.

Booker T stated that Jordan is supremely talented, but she needs to work on a few things and improve, particularly with her instincts, when she is in the ring.

"It's still certain things she needs to work on. It's certain things that she needs to work on and she needs to start thinking about it right now," added Booker T. "She's so talented. But some things you got to do it from an instinctual perspective. And when I watch her, I say, 'Man, if we could just add a little bit of this, she's going to be so great.'"

The Hall of Famer is looking forward to Jordan's reign as champion and is confident that she will be a success not just in "NXT," but also on the main roster. Jordan already has a challenger, with Jaida Parker stepping up to the challenge and set to face her next week on "NXT."