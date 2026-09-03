TNA's Daria Rae (Fka WWE's Sonya Deville) Reportedly Lands Role In Netflix Series

TNA's Director of Operations Daria Rae has reportedly landed a role in a TV series, which she has begun filming for.

Rae, who has appeared on a few TV shows, will reportedly be a part of a Netflix TV series called Myron Bolitar, as per "PWInsider Elite." The series, the report added, is about a sports agent and stars Colin Woodell, Diane Guerrero, and Chloe Fineman. As per the outlet, Rae's character is a pro wrestler who goes by Fury, with shooting for the series taking place in New York. Rae has been a part of a few TV shows, some of which are "Tape Me," as well as movies like "The DNA Murders" and "His, Hers & Ours."

She also continues to appear on TNA Wrestling in her Director of Operations role, with her most recent one coming on the post-TNA Lockdown edition of "TNA Impact," where she introduced former WWE star Zoey Serrano, aka Zoey Stark, to the TNA audience.

Rae, who debuted on "Impact" in January in the show's first episode on AMC, recently announced that she had re-signed with the promotion. Her role in the promotion has purely been an authority one, as she has yet to wrestle, with her last match coming in February 2025 in WWE.