WWE's Sonya Deville Filming Upcoming Movie

Since both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena successfully crossed over from wrestling in Hollywood, several wrestlers have decided to give acting the old college try. That includes WWE's Sonya Deville, whose silver screen debut is already in motion.

In an interview with "10 Tampa Bay" while on set, Deville confirmed she had been cast in the upcoming film "DNA Secrets," where she will portray a police officer. Deville, who has been filming scenes for the film in Clearwater, Florida, compared the rigors of filmmaking to that of her day job.

"Obviously, the hustle and bustle, the hurry up and wait for the cameras, the memorization of lines, the having to constantly be ready and on is very similar [to WWE]," Deville said. "I do, I have to say, I do like that in filmmaking you get more than one take. When you're on 'Monday Night Raw' or 'Friday Night SmackDown,' it is live live and that is it."

According to producer David Yates in an interview with the "Tampa Bay Times," "DNA Secrets" follows an antique store owner whose life is turned upside down after purchasing DNA kits for her family, leading to several murders. As the woman looks into the deaths in her family, she discovers she is a central player in the crimes endangering herself and her loved ones. According to IMDB, Deville's character will be named Officer Guzman, in one of the film's key roles.

The film comes as Deville continues to recover from a torn ACL she suffered in the summer. A recent update suggested that Deville was close to returning to the ring, and was even being considered as a surprise return for WWE's Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. Ultimately, Deville didn't compete in the match.