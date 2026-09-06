Tyler Breeze Talks End Of 'One Of A Kind' WWE Deal, Reiterates Desire To Work For AEW

No sooner did his good friend Austin Creed sign with AEW and debut at AEW All In did former WWE star Tyler Breeze revealed on social media that he was not only wanting to go to AEW, but was no longer associated with WWE in any form. Appearing on "The Certified Mark Show" a few days after his posts, Breeze reiterated that his WWE tenure was officially over, and talked about the uniqueness of the contract he was under.

"I had a very cool deal," Breeze said. "The deal that just ended in August. I was able to do WWE stuff, I was able to do independents, I was able to kind of do third party stuff, I was able to do all the stuff. [It was] a one of kind deal that was never been seen before, and will never be seen again...I had great people in great positions that got that deal for me. And again, it'll never be done again."

Breeze then admitted that, in hindsight, he should have pursued going to AEW upon being released from WWE as a wrestler in 2021, opting not to because of his fondness for "UpUpDownDown" and the people involved, including Creed. With Creed now gone and "UpUpDownDown" now a thing of the past, Breeze is ready to make up for lost time, and made clear he wanted to work for AEW, or any wrestling promotion that would have him.

"I'm open to AEW," Breeze said. "I'm open to Maple Leaf. I'm open to whatever's out there that isn't WWE. I'm open to it. I'm not done with wrestling. I've been wanting to wrestle, I've been wrestling on the independents for the past five years. There was a couple of things that restricted me from wrestling on a TV company, but now I have no restrictions. 100%, I'm open to all of it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Certified Mark Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription