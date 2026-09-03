Kofi Addresses Feelings Toward WWE In Wake Of Departure, AEW All In Debut

Earlier this year, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that New Day had parted ways with WWE. Then rumors swirled that Austin Creed and Kofi were asked to take a fifty percent pay cut. Last Sunday, they debuted in AEW as New Level at the biggest show of the year. Following their departure, Creed and Kofi kept quiet about what happened until now.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Kofi discussed his feelings towards WWE. Creed mentioned he never got a call or text from any of the WWE higher ups, but Kofi said he's very grateful for his time in WWE because they got to live out their childhood dreams.

"One of the first things I did is that I said 'thank you' to a lot of people once the information really started to come out because I'm super grateful for it." He believes that the universe was telling them it was time to move on from WWE.

"I don't want to set the tone that we're so mad and angry. It is what it is. It happened and we moved on," he said.

While the newly renamed New Level are grateful for what WWE has done for them, they are very excited for the future and to continue to do things at a high level on a big stage. "We're ready to embark on the next chapter," Kofi said.

He also said some people that leave WWE are bitter and he used to think everything happens for a reason, but realized he's coming from a place of someone who has done it all.

"There's not really a whole lot we can be mad at," Kofi said. "Because we have adhered to the terms you just read, we're able to walk away and be fully satisfied. To have our cups be completely filled and have no regrets. Have no remorse and have no ill will towards the company or anyone in there."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.