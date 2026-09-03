Booker T Praises Vanity Project, Myka Lockwood Following WWE NXT Heatwave 2026

"WWE NXT" stars Vanity Project, the stable consisting of Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, and Myka Lockwood, took Heatwave by storm over the weekend when Drake captured the North American Championship from Myles Borne and Baylor and Smokes became two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. All three men had Lockwood to thank, in part, as she was a force in both victories, helping to distract the referee and hitting her finisher on Borne on the floor.

On an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer, and "NXT" commentator, Booker T commented on the stable's success. He said Lockwood, especially, has major star potential.

"She catches your eye immediately and she's learning, too," he said. "That's what I've noticed about Myka more than anything is that she's picking this thing up and going out there and really bringing it and understanding what it's going to take to make it to that next level... She's in the infancy stages of this thing, but I really think she has a chance to be the next big thing."

Booker T compared Baylor and Smokes to a modern-day Midnight Express. He said he wasn't high on the team in the very beginning, but they have since won him over.

"I was wondering, 'What is it with these guys?' But then over a period of time, I was saying, 'Man, these guys, they've got something,'" he said. "I see Brad Baylor in three years being a whole different person, I really do. I see Ricky Smokes being a totally different person in three years, as well. These guys are going to mature right before our very eyes."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.