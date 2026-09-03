Dave Meltzer Shares Thoughts On Possible Will Ospreay-Kenny Omega Rematch In AEW
It was just four days ago that Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay had an AEW Men's World Championship match for the ages, one that has been positively compared to their bouts at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. And naturally, some are wondering whether Omega and Ospreay could tangle in the ring again sooner or later. Dave Meltzer doesn't know whether that will be the case, but he does know, according to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," that the person to determine whether another Ospreay-Omega match happens will be Omega.
"That's up to Kenny," Meltzer said. "I don't want to say they should. It's...if he wants to put...you know, he put his body through a lot. And the problem is if you do another one, if you don't equal it or come close, it becomes a disappointment. And I don't know if you can...can he match it? I mean, I never want to bet on Kenny not being able to match it again. But that's a tall order."
Ospreay himself mentioned the possibility of another match with Omega on "AEW Dynamite," even going far to note that the duo were 2-2 against each other, with Omega holding wins over Ospreay from PWG and Wrestle Kingdom, while Ospreay had won at Forbidden Door and All In. Ospreay admitted that he was fine with not having another match against Omega, stating that all he ever wanted was to be Omega's equal, but also declared that if Omega wanted to face him again, he would merely need to name the time and place and Ospreay would be willing to have a rubber match.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription
Opinion: If AEW Does Another Omega-Ospreay Match, It Should Be At Least A Year From Now
I'll be honest; In the immediate aftermath of the Kenny Omega-Will Ospreay match ending, I would've said that there should never be another match between these two. Part of that was because the match was among the best matches I've ever seen, and part of that was because the job was done. The whole point of Omega-Ospreay at Wembley was to not only have the best match possible, but to get Will Ospreay as over as possible as the next big guy, something he, AEW, and especially Omega accomplished in my eyes. So initially, there was no reason for them to go back. But with a few days to process it all, I have now reached the belief that if AEW, Omega, and Ospreay want to do it one more time, they should. There is a catch though, and that's that an Omega-Ospreay rubber match should happen for a long, long time.
There's several reasons for it, perhaps the most prominent being that Ospreay needs to get this World Championship reign off the ground, and needs to do so separately from the Omega match. But for me, the biggest reason is that doing it again so soon after the Wembley match doesn't, in my view, give the greatness of that match the proper time to breathe. And you do need to allow great matches to breathe; the distance between Omega and Ospreay's last match till now (three years), or even Omega and Kazuchika Okada's matches years ago (which had short time lapses, but were still spaced out by months) are proof of that. So if I am Omega, Ospreay, Tony Khan, and AEW, I'm not in a rush for a fifth match between these two. Save it a rainy day, or better yet, Omega's last stand, ala Okada-Tanahashi. There is money in a final Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, it's just better to play that card down the road as opposed to the next six months.