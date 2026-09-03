Dave Meltzer Shares Thoughts On Possible Will Ospreay-Kenny Omega Rematch In AEW

It was just four days ago that Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay had an AEW Men's World Championship match for the ages, one that has been positively compared to their bouts at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2023 and NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. And naturally, some are wondering whether Omega and Ospreay could tangle in the ring again sooner or later. Dave Meltzer doesn't know whether that will be the case, but he does know, according to the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," that the person to determine whether another Ospreay-Omega match happens will be Omega.

"That's up to Kenny," Meltzer said. "I don't want to say they should. It's...if he wants to put...you know, he put his body through a lot. And the problem is if you do another one, if you don't equal it or come close, it becomes a disappointment. And I don't know if you can...can he match it? I mean, I never want to bet on Kenny not being able to match it again. But that's a tall order."

Ospreay himself mentioned the possibility of another match with Omega on "AEW Dynamite," even going far to note that the duo were 2-2 against each other, with Omega holding wins over Ospreay from PWG and Wrestle Kingdom, while Ospreay had won at Forbidden Door and All In. Ospreay admitted that he was fine with not having another match against Omega, stating that all he ever wanted was to be Omega's equal, but also declared that if Omega wanted to face him again, he would merely need to name the time and place and Ospreay would be willing to have a rubber match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription