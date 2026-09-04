Bron Breakker Is Ready To 'Ruin Everybody's Day' By Beating Oba Femi At WWE SNME

Bron Breakker is optimistic heading into his clash with Oba Femi at Sunday Night's Main Event and is eager to disappoint Femi's fans.

The show will be held on September 6 at Breakker's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, which will be the first time he will wrestle in his hometown. The former Intercontinental Champion said that his aim is to ensure that he becomes the future of WWE.

"I'm excited. This is huge. First time I've ever wrestled in front of my home city, so there's a lot at stake here. Obviously, the future of the entire industry is on the line. You know, I can't, to date, name something that's more important than the task at hand this weekend, that's getting the job done on Sunday," he said in an interview with "11Alive." "[The goal is to] Walk out as the future of the business, clear-cut. Oba's never been tested before. He hasn't. And anyone who thinks he is, is just delusional. And that's just it. There's been no one put in front of him where their mission is to destroy him."

A confident Breakker said he's in the best shape currently and has been preparing hard over the last year. He feels that he will break a lot of hearts when he faces Femi and defeats him.

"I would say that we've been working harder than anybody this past year in the entire company, so it speaks for itself, man," he added. "Everyone loves Oba. Oba is the beloved. Everyone thinks he's the greatest thing ever in the history of the planet, [but] I can't wait to just ruin everybody's day. I can't wait."

The match will be the first clash between the two former NXT Champions. However, the match could see interference, which some believe could come from Bronson Reed, who has been out with a bicep injury.