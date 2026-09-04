WWE Production Departments Reportedly Frustrated By Netflix Censorship Following Raw

WWE is reportedly frustrated with its broadcast partner Netflix for censoring content on its Monday night show, "WWE Raw."

A big incentive many believed WWE could get from the switch to Netflix was less censorship, which seemingly hasn't been the case, with the recent censoring of Jey Uso serving as a perfect example. Uso's face was blurred out after he was busted open by Royce Keys on "Raw," and "Fightful Select" has reported that WWE's production teams have been frustrated by what they describe as being restricted by Netflix. WWE, the report claims, knew that Netflix would be strict as to the kind of content that would be allowed to air, but didn't think it would be this severe.

After "Raw" went off the air, Triple H posted the uncensored version of the attack, which showed Uso with a bloodied face. The outlet said that the creative team collectively decided that this was the best course of action after it was censored on Netflix.

This past week's "Raw" was taped on August 28 and aired on August 31, and some people behind the scenes in WWE reportedly wondered if the segment between The Bloodline and Keys could have been held off until the following week, when it would have aired live. Uso's bloodied face was censored at the start of the show, and a little while later, an expletive-laden promo by Jacob Fatu was also censored.