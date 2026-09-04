Backstage Report On Whether AEW All In Will Return To Wembley Stadium In 2027

AEW just had another successful All In at Wembley Stadium and it was the third most attended event in the promotion's history. Based on the reported turnstile count, 41,102 fans attended the event. The first All In drew 72,265 fans, the highest attended event in AEW history. This year's All In was the first at Wembley Stadium in two years. In 2025, All In was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas because Wembley was already booked.

There have been rumors before this year's show that All In 2027 would not take place at Wembley. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it appears that rumor is true. They reportedly talked to sources connected to AEW and some at Wembley Stadium for All In 2026 who were under the impression that All In 2027 will be in North America. It doesn't appear that anything has been finalized, but the sense they got was that AEW would be taking a year off from Wembley.

Even if All In isn't at Wembley next year, AEW will still have a live presence in Europe. They are bringing Grand Slam to Paris, France on October 6. This will mark AEW's first time in the country. During the All In 2026, it was announced that the Dynasty pay-per-view will emanate from Liverpool, England on February 7, 2027. The following "Dynamite" will take place at London's O2 Arena on February 10.