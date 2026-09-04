Zoey Serrano (Fka Stark) Says TNA Welcomed Her With Open Arms, Names Dream Opponents

TNA's newest arrival Zoey Serrano (formerly known as WWE star Zoey Stark) has a new lease on life after making her debut on the August 27 episode of "TNA Impact." After being let go from WWE this past April, like many others in her place, she was determined to find a new landing spot, and now she has in the Impact Zone. During her interview on "Busted Open Radio," the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion describes the backstage reaction she received after her shocking debut.

"They all welcomed me with open arms," Serrano said. "I got to talk with Carlos [Silva] for a little bit...Just incredibly grateful, so I wanted to say that first."

As she starts her TNA tenure, Serrano has two specific Knockouts in mind that she would like to go head-to-head with when permitted the chance.

"Being able to work with Indi [Hartwell] again is so much fun, because I feel like we have a lot of chemistry with each other just 'cause we know each other so well," she began. "We started in '[WWE] NXT' with each other, and we became friends. So, I'm excited to be able to work with her ... Being back with Daria [Rae], as well."

Serrano made her in-ring debut this week on "Impact" in tag team action with the Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside against Harley Hudson and Hartwell. Though she was not on the receiving end of the submission, Serrano's team fell to Hudson and Hartwell.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.