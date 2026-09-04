Dave Meltzer Calls AEW All In Contest 'Probably The Second Best Match I've Ever Seen'

For decades, professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer and his star ratings have been a contentious topic within the industry, especially when it comes to which matches he gives five stars, with many fans claiming that he favors specific styles of wrestling. However, this past weekend, Meltzer gave out one of the highest ratings of his journalism career after watching a performance that is already being talked about as the potential match of the year.

At AEW All In: London from Wembley Stadium last Sunday, Will Ospreay became the new AEW World Champion by defeating Kenny Omega in what was arguably their best clash against each other, leading Meltzer to write in the "Wrestling Observer" that it's the second best match he's ever watched.

"Ospreay became the second person in history to truly kick out of the One Winged Angel ... Ospreay hit a tiger driver and dropped Omega pretty much on his head. That looked so bad. Ospreay then used a One Winged Angel and Omega kicked out at one. Ospreay used the hidden blade, and storm breaker. Omega kicked out again. Then Ospreay used another hidden blade for the pin. Even with the Tiger driver at the end, this was probably the second best match I've ever seen."

The first wrestler ever to kick out of the One Winged Angel was Kota Ibushi at DDT Pro-Wrestling's 15th Anniversary show in 2012. For years, Ibushi was known as the only person to have survived the move until MJF "technically" kicked out of the finisher. Omega had Friedman pinned for 10 seconds after the referee got hurt during their match at AEW Dynasty earlier this year, but once the official came to his senses, MJF was able to kick out. To back up his claim about Ospreay and Omega having one of the greatest matches he's ever seen, Meltzer gave it a final rating of six and a half stars.