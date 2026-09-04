Backstage News On Rusev's Recent Absence From WWE TV

WWE star Rusev hasn't been seen on TV since taking a loss to Je'Von Evans on the July 27 edition of "WWE Raw." He seemed to storm off after the match, and those within the internet wrestling community began speculating that the star, who once left WWE to join AEW, before returning to WWE in April 2025, was unhappy with the company.

Rusev was reportedly banged up after the match, however. According to a report from Fightful Select on Friday, sources within the WWE Performance Center said that during his bout with Evans, after a spot where he landed awkwardly on his neck, Rusev's hands went numb.

Fightful reported the referee asked him if the match should be stopped, but Rusev wanted to keep going. The numbness then got worse. The outlet reported it was also believed Rusev was put in concussion protocol following the match.

Following the spot, Rusev was given a few weeks off before returning to the Performance Center in Orlando, but then suffered an illness. According to Fightful, he was waiting to get cleared last week, and is expected to return to TV sometime this month.

Prior to the possible injury and illness, Rusev had been working alongside Ethan Page in various tag team matches. He also wrestled in the number one contender's gauntlet match for an Intercontinental Championship opportunity at SummerSlam, which was ultimately won by Chad Gable. Rusev was also wrestling live events on WWE's summer tour, as well the European tour before that.