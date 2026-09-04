Dave Meltzer Thinks New Level Signed Long-Term AEW Deals, Praises Dynamite Debut

Two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, New Level's Kofi and Austin Creed, the former New Day in WWE, were signed by AEW ahead of their debut at All In London 2026. It didn't take long after their title win for AEW President Tony Khan to take to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the team are "All Elite."

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday, Dave Meltzer wrote that he believes New Level are signed to AEW long term, due in part to their ages. Kofi is 45 and Creed is 40.

"They probably aren't sitting here with the idea of doing this until WWE calls them back with the idea then they try and quit," Meltzer noted.

Meltzer praised New Level's "AEW Dynamite" debut on Wednesday, where the team and Strickland defended their trios championships against The Rascalz. He said Creed and Kofi looked like "two different people" working at what felt like "triple speed" and flying around the ring more than even their young years in WWE.

"They are smart guys who understood going in that the style is different and that AEW shouldn't change for them, and they needed to change for AEW," Meltzer wrote.

Khan described the process of signing Kofi and Creed, making sure to state that they didn't have conversations until after the team's 90-day clause in WWE was up. Khan said that he didn't ever think that New Level would become free agents, so it wasn't something he planned or budgeted for. He said before bringing Kofi and Creed in, he purposefully built up the AEW tag and trios divisions.