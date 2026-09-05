AEW's Austin Creed Breaks Down 'One Of The Biggest Weeks Of My Life'

Nearly one week removed from All In: London, AEW is on a New Level after the arrival of the industry's top free agents, Kofi and Austin Creed. For Creed, he did not just have one magical day, but a week full both in his personal and professional life. The new AEW World Trios Champion recounted his transformative week on X [formerly known as Twitter].

Creed began his post with, "This week has been one of the biggest weeks of my life. Saturday – Sign with @AEW, Sunday – Debut at All In, Wednesday – Debut on '[AEW] Dynamite,' Thursday – 1st night the 40th anniversary of @DragonCon, Today – My 40th birthday. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years. And now in this new environment, its time to get to work. Im on a New Level... CHECK THE BODY." In addition to his written post, Creed uploaded two side-by-side pictures of his recent body transformation.

This week has been one of the biggest weeks of my life. Saturday – Sign with @AEW

Sunday – Debut at All In

Wednesday – Debut on Dynamite

Thursday – 1st night the 40th anniversary of @DragonCon

Today – My 40th birthday Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the... pic.twitter.com/YuO0FGa4A3 — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) September 4, 2026

After parting ways with WWE after nearly two decades, Creed and Kofi took their power of positivity and brought it to AEW's grandest stage at All In last Sunday. They, along with Swerve Strickland, walked out of the company's first-ever Trios Roulette Royale as the new World Trios Champions. This past Wednesday on "Dynamite," Strickland and New Level held their first successful title defense against The Rascalz. After their match, New Level and The Young Bucks locked eyes, as the latter team made their way down to the ring, teasing one of many dreamlike matches Creed and Kofi could have in AEW.