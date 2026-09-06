WWE's Angelo Dawkins & Wife Announce Birth Of Third Child

In March, former WWE World Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins and his wife Grace Russo revealed that they were expecting their third child together. Months later, the child, a baby girl, officially arrived.

The couple shared the news on Instagram, writing "Welcome to the family, baby girl. You were so loved long before we ever got to hold you. #BabyGirl #GirlDad #BigBrothers #NewbornLove #FamilyOfFive."

Photos of the two holding their newborn daughter, named Keziah, were attached to the post. She was born on Thursday, September 3.

Congratulations from the wrestling world poured in the comment section below. "I am sooooo happy for you both! And your family," fellow WWE star Nattie wrote. Bianca Belair, the wife of Dawkin's tag team partner Montez Ford, echoed the sentiment by proclaiming "so happy for yall!!!!" alongside a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Other notable names celebrating the Dawkins family addition included Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, Kelani Jordan, CJ Perry, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, and AEW's Bobby Lashley.

Dawkins last wrestled on the July 6 edition of "Raw," the same show in which he and Ford dropped the WWE World Tag Team Championships back to The Vision's Austin Theory and Bron Breakker. Dawkins and Ford, together known as The Street Profits, had won the titles just two weeks earlier.

In August, Ford and Belair confirmed that they had welcomed a child of their own, a son named Romeo, into the world as well. Ford, like Dawkins, has not competed in a WWE ring since their tag title loss on "Raw."