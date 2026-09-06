Eric Bischoff On AEW All In Main Event: 'I Didn't Like The Match At All'

It's been one week since Will Ospreay ascended atop the AEW mountain and captured its richest prize in the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega at All In: London. With others in the industry, including veteran reporter Dave Meltzer, who awarded their fight with six-and-a-half stars, it appears the match vying for the spot as the "2026 Match of the Year" will not get a vote from Eric Bischoff. The former WCW senior vice president explains why.

"I didn't like the match at all," Bischoff said candidly on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "Look, for those who like the AEW style of wrestling, it was fine. You got what you wanted...For me personally, subjectively, based on what I enjoy out of professional wrestling, it was like watching a Nasty Boys match. It was hardcore, slow paced match. And yes, it was bloody and there were great spots...There's no structure. It's just two guys getting into the ring and exchanging high spots until one of them starts bleeding. Two minutes into that match, they looked like they were 58 minutes into a 60-minute Broadway. It's not what I expected out of those two. Certainly, the way they've been built, certainly Ospreay. I didn't expect Kenny to go out and be Kenny Omega from 2017. He's being honest about that. I like that. But I expected so much more on Ospreay than just, you know, getting his a** kicked for 18 minutes and then making a comeback."

Though he didn't win Bischoff over in the match that elevated him on a new playing field, Ospreay is ready to initiate his reign his way. He is asking all challengers to "scratch and claw" their way for opportunities. The first in line to get his shot, if he survives his eliminator match, is David Finlay. Those two will throw down this Wednesday as part of a special edition of "AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.