Grayson Waller Claims WWE NXT Return Wasn't A Demotion, Says They Called Him

Grayson Waller surprised viewers when he returned to "WWE NXT" on July 28 with the intention of rattling cages and taking the NXT Championship. Given that he had ascended to WWE's main roster in 2023, some fans might consider the move to be a demotion for the Aussie. According to Waller himself, it's actually quite the opposite.

"There was a phone call from someone who asked to meet with me. I spoke with him, and this is a person I respect more than anyone. His opinion means more than anyone. He asked me to come back here," Waller told "Busted Open After Dark." "He asked me because the men's division wasn't ready. He didn't have anyone. No one was causing havoc. Everyone wanted the title; no one needed it. And he knows how much I love this place. He knows how much I love wrestling. He knows how much this title meant to me because I never had it. So he asked me to come back and I said, 'Hell yeah.'"

In his return promo, Waller claimed that the "NXT" women's division had long outshined the men's. He reiterated that once more on "BOAD," further explaining that the male "NXT" talents "suck[ed] so bad"; following his resurgence and subsequent title win, Waller now believes they are stepping up their game.

Six "NXT" performers are currently eyeing Waller's NXT Championship: Tony D'Angelo, Mason Rook, Saquon Shugars, EK Prosper, Cruz Montana, and Keanu Carver. To determine his next challenger, the former three must first take on the latter in a tag team match, however.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.